CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UPDATE 1-Thailand approves $521 mln additional COVID-19 relief measures

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Adds details throughout)

BANGKOK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional 17 billion baht ($521 million) of financial support for people affected by restrictions aimed at containing the country’s biggest coronavirus outbreak, a government spokesman said.

The restrictions here were imposed in July in 13 provinces including Bangkok before being extended into August and expanded to 29 provinces. Those curbs have been eased here from this month.

About 16.1 billion baht will be provided in a second month of support for employers and employees in the 13 provinces, while 862 million baht will be for those who missed earlier assistance, spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told a briefing.

The government has so far approved 34 billion baht for those affected by the restrictions, he said.

The cabinet also approved 20 billion baht of housing loans for lower income earners, which will be provided by the Government Housing Bank, said deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

The loans offer an interest rate of 1.99% for the first four years for borrowers with a monthly income of up to 25,000 baht and for a home of up to 1.2 million baht, she said. ($1 = 32.60 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-IMF approves $567 mln in emergency support for Tanzania

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s executive board on Tuesday approved $567 million in emergency support for Tanzania to help it finance a COVID-19 vaccination campaign and meet the health and social costs of the pandemic, the IMF said in a statement. The IMF board approved a...
WORLD
Reuters

Australia buys additional 1 mln doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

CANBERRA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australia has purchased an additional 1 million doses of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine from the European Union, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as the country accelerates its inoculation programme to fight record high infections. The purchase is a boost for Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cfisd.net

Board approves additional COVID-19 days for staff

Sept. 13, 2021—The CFISD Board of Trustees approved agenda item 9E, authorizing the superintendent to add additional local leave (sick) days to Board Policy DEC (LOCAL) for employees for COVID-19 isolation for the 2021-2022 school year, during its regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 13. Effective July 1, 2021 to June...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Good News Network

Thailand is Making COVID-19 Protective Gear From Upcycled Bottles

We all know that recycling is good for the planet in the long run, but now, in a more immediate way, it’s also being used to save lives as plastic waste is being transformed into PPE for workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. At Thai Taffeta, a textile factory...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Covid 19#Government Housing
NBC Connecticut

Malaysia's Government Seeks $11 Billion More in Covid Fund, Higher Debt Ceiling: Finance Minister

Malaysia's government will seek parliamentary approval to increase funds for Covid-19 support measures and raise the country's statutory debt ceiling, said Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz. The government wants to add another 45 billion Malaysian ringgit ($10.8 billion) to its Covid-19 fund to help businesses and households, said the minister.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Thailand approves plan to lure 'high potential' foreigners to economy

BANGKOK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday approved measures to attract “high potential” foreigners, including longer term visas and tax benefits, government officials said, as the Southeast Asian country tries to boost its flagging economy. The government expects to draw a million foreigners including wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 40 mln

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 40 million on Monday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University. U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 40,003,101, with a total of 648,935 deaths, as of 3:21 p.m. local time (1921 GMT), showed the data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Council on Foreign Relations

Thailand Roiled by Violent Unrest and COVID-19 Decimation

September 2, 2021 2:53 pm (EST) In recent weeks, Thailand, like several other Southeast Asian countries, has erupted in increasingly ferocious street protests. Throughout August, thousands of Thais, including many young people, took to the streets to express their anger at the current government and demand changes at the top. Some younger, desperate and increasingly uncompromising demonstrators have started driving around in groups, battling police and destroying small police stations.
PROTESTS
WNCY

India’s August WPI inflation quickens to 11.39%

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s annual wholesale price inflation rose to 11.39% in August from the previous month’s 11.16%, mainly due to increases in the cost of fuel and manufactured items, government data showed on Tuesday. Fuel and power prices rose 26.09% in August year-on-year compared with 26.02% in July,...
BUSINESS
pnwag.net

USDA Rolls Out Additional COVID Relief

For farm, meat packing, and grocery store front line workers who incurred expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA is out with a variety of assistance programs. “Well it’s important for us to give recognition to these incredibly hard workers. I think it’s also important for us to provide some level of support,” noted Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack. During this week’s announcement of $700 million in competitive grant funding will be available for pandemic-related health and safety costs for eligible workers.
AGRICULTURE
The Paso Robles Press

COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Hits $1 Billion in Assistance

SACRAMENTO – California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program has assisted in over $1 billion in funding, meaning the money has either been paid or approved for payment and awaiting disbursement—and will assist over 74,000 additional households. More than $526 million of the $1 billion in rental and utility assistance has already been distributed to 44,432 low-income California households who suffered financial hardship because of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAAL-TV

Iowa COVID-19 update week of Sept. 1

(ABC 6 News) - The latest information as of Sept. 1, 2021, on coronavirus in Iowa according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Total doses administered to Iowa residents: 3,095,617. Series Completed:. 49.2% of the estimated total population of Iowa have been fully vaccinated*. Click here for more on...
IOWA STATE
Register-Guard

Lane County COVID-19 update, Sept. 9: 1 death, 225 additional cases

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. Lane County reported one death and 225 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Reuters

Mexican government buys $7 bln from central bank reserves

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government has bought $7 billion from the country’s central bank reserves of U.S. dollars, according to a statement from the Bank of Mexico on Tuesday. The dollar purchase from the bank, known locally as Banxico, was part of its weekly account report dated...
POLITICS
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy