The cold war was never cold. The United States and Russia just used the heat of other countries as their own. That fact is undeniable. After America’s loss in Vietnam, one would think our country would have learned its lesson, but instead, we moved on to the Middle East and southwestern Asia. After the Soviet Union fell and the United States abandoned Afghanistan — a country we so eagerly used for our own purposes — it was predictable that a group like the Taliban would swoop in and take advantage of the situation.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO