Newsom, Elder Polling Strong in California Recall 1 Week Out From Election

By Meghan Roos
 8 days ago
Recent polling indicates Governor Gavin Newsom is likely to remain in office following the September 14 recall election.

POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
San Francisco Chronicle

How Republicans blew their opportunity to recall Gavin Newsom

Republicans had a generational chance to win a governor’s race in California on Tuesday — and they blew it. It would have been their first chance to occupy the governor’s mansion since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger — elected during the recall of Democrat Gray Davis in 2003 — won a second term. Voters elected Republican Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner that year, too, and no one from the party has won statewide office here since.
