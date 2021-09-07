Newsom, Elder Polling Strong in California Recall 1 Week Out From Election

Republicans had a generational chance to win a governor’s race in California on Tuesday — and they blew it. It would have been their first chance to occupy the governor’s mansion since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger — elected during the recall of Democrat Gray Davis in 2003 — won a second term. Voters elected Republican Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner that year, too, and no one from the party has won statewide office here since.

