1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on Long Island Expressway

One person is dead and two others badly hurt after a crash on the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near exit 49S in Melville.

Police say the driver of a Honda Civic hit a Mazda SUV, forcing both off the roads and into the woods.

A 19-year-old passenger, Josue Melendez-Florez, was killed.

Two passengers in the Honda, a 14 year old and an 18 year old, were hurt.

They are in critical condition this morning.

Both drivers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

CeFaan Kim spoke exclusively with the family of a boy and grandmother hurt in a hit and run.

----------