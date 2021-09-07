1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on Long Island Expressway
One person is dead and two others badly hurt after a crash on the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near exit 49S in Melville. Police say the driver of a Honda Civic hit a Mazda SUV, forcing both off the roads and into the woods. A 19-year-old passenger, Josue Melendez-Florez, was killed. Two passengers in the Honda, a 14 year old and an 18 year old, were hurt. They are in critical condition this morning. Both drivers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. ALSO READ | Exclusive: Family speaks after boy, grandmother critically hurt in NJ hit and run
CeFaan Kim spoke exclusively with the family of a boy and grandmother hurt in a hit and run.
