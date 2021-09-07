CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on Long Island Expressway

 8 days ago

One person is dead and two others badly hurt after a crash on the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday near exit 49S in Melville.

Police say the driver of a Honda Civic hit a Mazda SUV, forcing both off the roads and into the woods.

A 19-year-old passenger, Josue Melendez-Florez, was killed.

Two passengers in the Honda, a 14 year old and an 18 year old, were hurt.

They are in critical condition this morning.

Both drivers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

General Mayhem
8d ago

Not a surprise since everyone is driving like NASCAR and texting at the same time

Indera Budhoo Seenanan
8d ago

Too much speed yes and the using of phone is way too much these days while driving

Long Island couple accused of running major cocaine operation

LAKE RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island couple is under arrest, accused of running a major cocaine operation out of their Lake Ronkonkoma home. Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said 31-year-old Kobaski Claros and his 24-year-old girlfriend Maria Rivera sold the drugs out of their apartment on Mill Road.
