10 things in tech you need to know today

By Jordan Parker Erb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Chris Carroll/Corbis/Getty Images

Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech.

Let's get started.

1. Jeff Bezos has reportedly invested in an anti-aging biotech startup. Altos Labs, a company trying to figure out how to reverse the aging process, has received funding from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Here's what you need to know.

2. Companies are speaking out against Texas' new abortion law. Uber and Lyft said they'd pay the legal fees of drivers who are sued under the law, which says anyone who transports a woman to receive an abortion after six weeks can be sued. See what other companies are saying - and doing - about the law.

3. Google's startup and VC chief explains how startups can land a deal with the tech giant. Rachael Palmer said Google has millions of dollars to hand out to startups through funding programs and VC partnerships - and offered five tips for founders hoping to work with Google.

4. Apple employees want the company to re-investigate complaints of harassment and racism. In an open letter, employees called for the company to re-investigate all reports of abuse, and demanded pay equity and protection against identity-based discrimination. Here's what else employees are asking for.

5. Uber will delay its return to the office until January. The company said US employees will be able to return to the office on Jan. 10, 2022, after previously announcing staff could return this month. What we know about Uber's return-to-office delay.

6. Apple is postponing its controversial plan to scan iPhones for images of child sex abuse. Backlash surrounding the plan's implications on user privacy led Apple to delay its release, which was originally scheduled for this fall. So far there's been no word on when it might be launched.

7. A leaked email reportedly shows a Silicon Valley investor saying racism isn't a problem in the US. Veronica Wu, a board member at VF Corporation - which is home to brands like Timberland, Vans, and The North Face - reportedly called Black Lives Matter "the true racists." More on her comments here.

8. The iPhone 13 might finally lose its "notch." Apple is expected to detail the next major iPhone models in the coming weeks, and there may be some big changes in store. We rounded up everything we know about the new iPhones.

9. Founders acquired by Cisco share the best and worst parts of being bought. Founders from startups like Duo Security outlined the pros and cons of being acquired: For some, anxiety goes down, but frustration goes up. Here are the best and worst parts of a Cisco acquisition.

10. A handful of successful enterprise startups all have one thing in common: they emerged from UC Berkeley labs. Startups Databricks, Opaque, Anyscale, and SiFive all raised massive amounts of funding this year, and all came from the university's historic computer science research labs. How UC Berkeley became the incubator for red-hot enterprise startups.

Compiled by Jordan Erb. Tips/comments? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @JordanParkerErb .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

