With much of the focus on Albert Pujols’ return to St. Louis, it was a native of the city who took center stage Monday afternoon. Max Scherzer, who was born in St. Louis, attended high school in nearby Chesterfield and went to college at the University of Missouri, looked right at home striking out 13 batters in eight innings of work while energizing a Dodger team coming off a taxing night of travel in a 5–1 win.

