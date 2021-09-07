Plymouth - a look back: Sept. 4

Silver Stars for conspicuous heroism were awarded to three Kingston police officers and one Plymouth officer by the American Federation of Police for their part in a gun battle with a "berserk" Kingston resident. The front page of the Sept. 2, 1971, Old Colony Memorial, contained an article and photo about them. In March of 1970 the officers were confronted with shotgun fire from the assailant who shot up their vehicle and wounded Officer Robert Randall. Randall and officers John Cram and Dennis Facchini, of Kingston, received the award as well as Plymouth Police Officer Robert Webb, who arrested the gunman in Plymouth.