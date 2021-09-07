CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hentec/RPS to Participate at SMTA Wisconsin Expo & Tech Forum on September 14th

Tom Baro will be on-site to discuss how Hentec/RPS selective soldering, lead tinning and solderability test equipment can improve your production quality. Hentec Industries/RPS Automation announces that it will exhibit its full line of selective soldering, component lead tinning and solderability test equipment at the upcoming SMTA Wisconsin Expo & Tech Forum to be held at the Milwaukee Crowne Plaza, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 14, 2021.

