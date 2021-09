Raise a glass to the Britsburgh Festival this week by trying a glass of the seventh annual event’s Britsburgh Ale. From 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, East End Brewing will tap a cask of this year’s brew, which honors the late Tony “Beer Man” Knipling of Vecenie Distributing. This year’s light “old ale” or “stock ale” will also be available on draft and in “tins” (four packs of cans) around the region.