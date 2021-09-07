CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Loretta Lynn to hold livestream Tennessee benefit concert for Tennessee featuring recruits Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and more

ktmoradio.com
 8 days ago

Loretta Lynn is holding a livestream concert to benefit the victims of the deadly flooding in Tennessee. The 89-year-old Lynn shared plans for ‘Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising,’ to be held from the Grand Ole Opry on September 13 at 7 PM, with proceeds from the event and live stream benefiting the United Way of Humphreys County. Among the country stars performing at the event will be Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs.

www.ktmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Loretta Lynn
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy