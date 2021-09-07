Loretta Lynn to hold livestream Tennessee benefit concert for Tennessee featuring recruits Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and more

Loretta Lynn is holding a livestream concert to benefit the victims of the deadly flooding in Tennessee. The 89-year-old Lynn shared plans for ‘Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising,’ to be held from the Grand Ole Opry on September 13 at 7 PM, with proceeds from the event and live stream benefiting the United Way of Humphreys County. Among the country stars performing at the event will be Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs.