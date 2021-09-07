CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Jordan Davis and wife Kristen welcome second child together, son Locklan Joseph

ktmoradio.com
 8 days ago

Jordan Davis, 33, and wife Kristen welcomed their second child together — a son named Locklan Joseph — on Saturday. Davis announced the news on Instagram, sharing photographs of himself holding his newborn son and also a solo shot of Locklan, captioning the post: “God is good… Locklan Joseph arrived yesterday, and he is perfect. Kristen is the toughest person I’ve ever met and she did such an amazing job getting him here. Momma and baby are both doing great and I am so blessed to get to be Locklan and Eloise’s Dad.”

www.ktmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
centralrecorder.com

New Edition Mike Bivins New Fame Youngest Daughter Is Schooled by Look-Alike Big Cousin!

New Edition’s Mike Bivins’ youngest daughter Savi Bivins posed with her older look-alike cousin in a recent picture shared by her mom, and the pair looked bonded. Mike Bivins was a 90s rock star who believes in family. Fans who had been paying attention to Bivins’ performances in the 90s will have seen that he is now a committed father and a talented singer.
CELEBRITIES
WBTV

“He is perfect.” WBTV’s Alex Giles and wife welcome baby Jordan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Smiles all around! WBTV’s Alex Giles and his wife Alexis have welcomed a baby boy into the world. Say hello to Jordan!. Alex announced the news on social media this week saying, “Our baby decided he wanted to come 5 weeks early! After a stressful weekend, he made his grand entrance Monday evening. I can’t put into words how amazing my wife has been - her strength and resilience is truly awe-inspiring.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Bobby Bones Show

Jordan McGraw And Morgan Stewart Expecting Second Child

Television personality Morgan Stewart and singer Jordan McGraw have revealed that they're currently expecting their second child. The couple took to Instagram to reveal Stewart's baby bump as they stood within the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre tunnel. McGraw, son of the famed psychologist and TV star, Dr. Phil, captioned the...
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Jordan Davis And Wife Welcome Baby Boy

On Saturday ( 9-4) Jordan Davis’ wife Kristen gave birth to their second child together. They named him, Locklan Joseph. Posting a photo of him holding the newborn, he wrote on social media: “Momma and baby are both doing great and I am so blessed to get to be Locklan and Eloise's Dad.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locklan
E! News

Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Welcome Baby No. 3

Watch: Why Macklemore Can't Imagine Having a Baby Boy. and wife Tricia Davis are feeling awesome after welcoming a baby boy. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Tricia shared an Instagram photo of herself cradling newborn son Hugo, and she shared in the caption that the boy had actually arrived over a month ago.
CELEBRITIES
cow97.com

RaeLynn Welcomes First Child With Husband Josh Davis

“7 Pounds 7 ounces at 4:07pm, September 8th 2021 we became a family of three! These two are my world,” the country singer captioned a photo of her husband holding their newborn. She also shared two other photos of three of them together and herself holding her little girl. “I...
RELATIONSHIPS
St. Louis American

Cardi B and Offset welcome their second child

Cardi B and Offset welcome their second child and Kulture Kiari is now a big sister! Her parents, rappers Cardi B and husband Offset, have welcomed their second child into the world. On Monday, Sept. 6 they made a social media announcement about the baby’s arrival. Cardi B shared a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
femalefirst.co.uk

Kirsten Dunst welcomes second child!

Kirsten Dunst welcomed her second child into the world earlier this year, as she confirmed she gave birth to a boy named James four months ago. Kirsten Dunst welcomed her second child into the world earlier this year. The 39-year-old actor secretly gave birth to a baby boy named James...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

The Challenge Stars Jenna Compono & Zach Nichols Welcome Their First Child Together

All right my fellow Challenge aficionados, did we ever see this coming? Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols have not only been married since February, but have now welcomed their first child, a boy named Anthony Joseph Nichols, together. It seems like we might be wrong, and these two crazy kids might actually have a shot at happily ever after. […] The post The Challenge Stars Jenna Compono & Zach Nichols Welcome Their First Child Together appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
101 WIXX

Macklemore welcomes third child, a son named Hugo

The rapper welcomed his third child with wife Tricia Davis six weeks ago. Davis announced the birth of their son on Instagram. “Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon this beautiful human came into our lives,” she wrote, alongside a selfie with the newborn. “He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood celebrates big family news with adorable video

Carrie Underwood shared the most adorable picture of her son Isaiah on Thursday, celebrating his baseball debut. The country music star, who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, shared the sweet snap of her six-year-old son, admitting she found the match more nerve-wracking than watching her husband play professional sports.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Duggar Kids Throw Shade At Michelle On Her 55th Birthday

Michelle Duggar celebrated her 55th birthday on Monday, September 13, but from social media, fans may not know it. Typically, in the Duggar family, many of the kids will post on social media to wish their parents and siblings a happy birthday. The Duggar family page often posts tributes to each of the kids on their birthdays.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thegolfnewsnet.com

Jordan Spieth’s wife, Annie, pregnant with first child

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie, are expecting their first child -- and Friday seemed like the right time for the three-time major winner to let the world know when he's going to officially become a dad. The Spieths will become a family of three in November, with a projected...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wbwn.com

Cole Swindell’s Mother Has Sadly Passed Away

Sad news for Cole Swindell as he had to take an unexpected trip home to Georgia after the passing of his mother, Betty. Our condolences go out to Cole. He hasn’t shared many details other than to write in an Instagram Story shared last night, “Lost my sweet mom today,” along with a picture of the clouds as he takes a flight home to Georgia.
CELEBRITIES
Kiss Country 93.7

Cole Swindell’s Mom Has Died

Cole Swindell's mother, Carol, has died. The singer shared the news on social media without offering any details. "Gonna miss her so much," he says. Betty Carol Rainey's death comes eight years after the unexpected passing of Swindell's father, who died in September 2013, just as Swindell's career was taking off. The above photo was taken in May 2014, during the No. 1 party for "Chillin' It," the country star's debut single. Since then he's spoken often about his love for his mother and his appreciation for what she provides.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria’s Wedding Horror, Ashland’s Evil Exposed At Altar

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is buying Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) love scheme. While he could be legit in both his cancer diagnosis and intentions, chances are that Victoria’s being taken for a ride. Multiple characters are searching for the truth, which could end up coming out at the couple’s own wedding.
TV SERIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy