Martins Ferry police officers place on the hood of a cruiser items that were discovered during a search of a vehicle, pictured at left, on Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot on the corner of Fourth and Hickory streets. Police Chief John McFarland said officers performed a routine traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered the driver had a suspended license. A search of the vehicle was conducted after a K-9 officer “hit” on the vehicle. The individual was taken into custody, and the vehicle was towed. No other information was provided. Also pictured, at right, is the driver of the tow truck.

MARTINS FERRY, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO