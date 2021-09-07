CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

1 dead after fiery crash on I-40 in Greensboro

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0RTQ_0boZR1be00

One person died in a fiery crash on I-40 in Greensboro, officials said.

Police said the crash happened Monday night. It shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway at Sandy Ridge Road, exit 208. All lanes reopened early Tuesday morning.

WFMY News 2 went to the scene and found one car flipped over, damaged from the fire. A viewer shared images of the car when it was engulfed in flames.

The crash shut down a two-mile stretch of the eastbound lanes from Sandy Ridge Road to US-68.

Police haven't said what caused the crash. They'll still investigating.

