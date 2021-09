Bury St Edmunds announces its arrival with a sign declaring it a jewel in the crown of Suffolk. There are other jewels in Suffolk, but I do love Bury. For one it has a fine bakers (Woosters, makers of the morning bun, a ménage à trois of cinnamon bun/doughnut/croissant, which sells out almost the moment it makes it on to the counter); it has one of the best cinemas in the country (Abbeygate), rivalled only by London’s Barbican and the best bacon (pretzel) roll at No 5 Angel Hill. In all my years living in Suffolk I had not gone to its farmer’s market as my own town has a fine one. But a few weeks ago I did, specifically because I had heard a new chocolatier was in town called Xocolat by Louis Beckett.

