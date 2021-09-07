CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sitting Down with Quipli, the Rental Industry's Newest Player

By Alexis Sheprak
Rental
Rental
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Editor Alexis Sheprak sits down with Kyle Clements, founder and CEO of Quipli, and Mckena Voshell, business development at Quipli, to talk more about the company, their mission, why companies need an online presence, and more. Rental's The Bottom Line features conversations...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Manufacturing’s Newest (and Biggest) Challenge

The global destabilization of manufacturing organizations due to the pandemic has made industrial control systems (ICS) more vulnerable than ever to cyberattacks. According to one threat intelligence report, manufacturers saw a 300 percent increase in cyberattacks last year. However, despite that rise, businesses are not taking necessary action. The recent supply chain ransomware attack on Kaseya's IT management software impacted as many as 1,500 organizations globally, highlighting the imminent need to improve security processes and policies to protect our critical infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
Rental

Skyjack Helps at the Hyundai Building in Indonesia

Linamar Corporation’s Skyjack division is on site with their customer, PT Natraco Tunas Citra, a material handling and aerial work platform business headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia, helping with a month-long cleaning project at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing site in Cikarang, Indonesia. “When the subcontractor asked for machines that deliver accuracy...
ECONOMY
Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction

Atlantic Southern Paving & Sealcoating Acquires Southeastern-Based Paving Company

Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating announced today that it had acquired Murphree Paving (Murphree) based in Tupelo, Mississippi. Murphree marks Atlantic Southern's second acquisition as it continues to expand its presence in the southeastern United States market and beyond. Murphree paving have provided commercial pavement maintenance services to customers throughout...
CONSTRUCTION
Rental

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tire Review

Customer Service Scripts vs. a Sales Process

I always encourage each participant of my Pinnacle Performance Training to reach out and contact me directly with any feedback or questions they may have regarding improving their personal and/or team performance. Recently, a store manager from one of my clients emailed me and attached an article on “customer service scripts.”
RETAIL
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
Rental

Snorkel Delivers 60 Boom Lifts to U.S. Government

Snorkel has received an order from equipment sales and service specialist, Alden Equipment Inc., for 60 Snorkel A46JRT articulated boom lifts. The order, received in April 2021, will be delivered by Alden Equipment to an undisclosed U.S. Government customer and will be shipped to a number of locations in the U.S. and internationally. The booms are being assembled by Snorkel at their manufacturing facility in Elwood, Kansas.
ECONOMY
ForConstructionPros.com

Rummel Construction’s Master Plan for Technology-Enabled Earthmoving Efficiency

In support of an almost 3,500-acre master planned community project, the company was contracted to excavate 659,000 cubic yards of material and finish 773,000 square yards. Shaun Tindell, GPS Manager at Rummel, says, “Nearly every type of our technology-enabled equipment – from GNSS rovers to machine controlled graders to drone mapping systems – was used on this site development.”
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
murphyshockeylaw.net

PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market (2020- 2027) – Krones, Sacmi Imola, Nissei ASB, SMI

The PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market 2020 Global Report serves as a document containing aggregate information, which promotes and assists in the estimation of all aspects of the PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market. It gives an image of the base and framework of the PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines market, which describes its favorable or restrictive points for global and regional growth. It describes the current situation of the PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines market by examining in depth various producers, unions, organizations, suppliers and industries under the PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines market. In addition, the Global PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market 2020 report provides meaningful information on segmentation, distribution network, estimated growth trends, monetary and trading terms, and many other crucial components relevant to the PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines market.
ECONOMY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Medium Voltage Transformers Market Research Report – ABB, Siemens, GE, Hitachi

A new informative report titled as the global Medium Voltage Transformers Market has recently published in the extensive repository of Contrive Datum Insights. The global Medium Voltage Transformers research is often attributed to several applicable business strategies to enlarge the businesses. Additionally, it offers a comparative study of key players along with their business frameworks to understand global competition among those. It offers a complete analysis of market strategies and how those strategic forces affect the market growth. Due to the rising demand of online platforms in businesses, it offers technological advancements and their impacts on businesses. Additionally, it offers insights on changing business scenario, historical records as well as futuristic developments.
MARKETS
Shawano Leader

Tips to Setup Your Manufacturing Business

Sure, setting up any business takes time and hard work but when it comes to manufacturing business the efforts get doubled up and you have to be more persistent to see the glimpse of success. The manufacturing business is the basic business world that upholds the whole business world. With...
ECONOMY
Rental

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America Names New President, Directors

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, encompassing the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV Holdings Inc. brands, has named Tate Johnson as president, Lee Thole as director of aftermarket and David Gannon as director of channel development. Johnson joined the organization as commercial director in September 2020, overseeing sales, national accounts, channel...
BUSINESS
Rental

Rental

Fort Atkinson, WI
102
Followers
581
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Rental provides equipment rental owners and managers with the information they need to effectively manage their assets for maximum profitability. With this focus, Rental speaks to the one thing that unites all rental businesses, big and small, and that is the equipment itself. Rental also touches on the issues which are not related to equipment, but instead, relate to personnel, finances and more.

 https://www.forconstructionpros.com/rental

Comments / 0

Community Policy