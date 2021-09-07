Minnal Murali to premiere on Netflix

Hello, England's Rose. The trailer for Diana's Netflix premiere has arrived, and it's jam-packed with fashion, flair and Broadway's Jeanna de Waal singing as the Princess of Wales. The new musical, which celebrates the life and legacy of Princess Diana, will resume performances at the Longacre Theatre on November 2 with opening night set for November 17. The filmed show will be released on Netflix on October 1, making it first Broadway musical to premiere on Netflix before officially opening on Broadway. Shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, the filmed version was helmed by the show's director Christopher Ashley, who also directed Come From Away's small screen adaptation, set for release on Apple TV+ on September 10. Check out the trailer for Diana below!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO