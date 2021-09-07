Minnal Murali to premiere on Netflix
Minnal Murali, the much delayed Malayalam superhero movie, is set to skip a cinema release and premiere globally on Netflix. Produced by Weekend Blockbusters, the film is directed by Basil Joseph and will see Malayalam icon, Tovino Thomas as the superhero ‘Minnal Murali,’ which is a story of an ordinary man who is struck by a bolt of lightning which bestows him with special powers. The film will premiere with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.advanced-television.com
