Dutch World War II Memories Book Now Translated Into English

The potential television adaptation of John Birmingham’s World War II alternate history book series Axis of Time will begin "when a military experiment in the near future has thrust an American-led multinational armada back to 1942, right into the middle of the U.S. naval task force speeding toward Midway Atoll, and what was to be the most spectacular U.S. triumph of the entire war," per Deadline. "Thousands die in the chaos, but the changes in the time space continuum have only begun. The veterans of Pearl Harbor, led by Admiral Spruance, have never seen a helicopter, or a satellite link, or a nuclear weapon. And they’ve never encountered an African American colonel or a mixed-race female British naval commander. While they embrace the armada’s awesome firepower, they may find the twenty-first century sailors themselves far from acceptable." Luke Sparke, the Australian writer/director behind the sci-fi feature franchise Occupation, will write the adaptation.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO