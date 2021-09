Recruitment during the pandemic has proven challenging across many industries. This is particularly true in the technology sector. The practical difficulties of recruiting during a lockdown are clear, in particular trying to understand a candidates’ cultural fit with what are often close-knit teams, whilst having largely virtual interactions. These are exacerbated by the fact that hiring across high-demand skill sets such as software development, digital and data science, has been highly competitive, with a shortage of suitable talent on the market. Recent data shows that less than a quarter of UK tech leaders find it easy to find suitably experienced candidates, with nearly 90 percent of firms wanting to see more university talent emerge.

