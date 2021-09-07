Tickets Available for Wine Down to Milo

The 6th annual Wine Down to Milo fundraiser will be held later this month in Milo, raising money for Milo 4th of July. Wine Down To Milo will feature wine tasting and beer samples, food vendors, a farmers market, raffles, a bags tournament, and a raffle. Wine Down to Milo will take place on Sunday, September 19th from noon to 4pm in the city park. Tickets are on sale now, for more information on the event and to purchase tickets, go to this story on KNIAKRLS.com.