BGMI: How to set up a custom Three Finger Claw layout

By Staff Team
gamingonphone.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattleground Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI has become a very popular game, just as PUBG Mobile. Just like PUBG mobile, BGMI players have also started implementing the three-finger claw setup. This concludes a result that there are millions of BGMI gamers and they must be having creative and unique self-made controls set up and layout. The game allows its players to customize the setup on their own because the default setup and layout may not be sufficient for all types of players. Moreover, the default setup and layout are for those who play with their thumbs, and competing with thumbs to those who use their claw is somewhat generating chances for claw users to win.

