BGMI: How to set up a custom Three Finger Claw layout

The English version of Girl Cafe Gun, an Action RPG shooter with a third-person perspective is completely finished now and is out on iOS and Android for 132 countries after being in pre-registration for quite a while. The game also had a Chinese and Japanese version although the servers for the Japanese version were closed a while ago. However, players who played those versions were quite satisfied with the gameplay and story but the news of a global release really excited fans of the genre. Note that this is actually the second version of the game although that isn’t mentioned in the title but the first version faced some issues (especially due to character design) and hence some rework was required.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO