Iowa State Appeal Board to Consider Indianola Budget Protest Today
The Iowa State Appeal Board is scheduled to meet today, and will consider the budget protest filed against the City of Indianola by residents regarding the use of Local Option Sales Tax dollars going towards the funding of the Square Reconstruction Project. Representatives of the board held an information-gathering hearing in early August, which was an informal legal process. The State Appeal Board meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm.www.kniakrls.com
Comments / 0