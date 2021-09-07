CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianola, IA

Indianola Chamber Holding Ribbon Cutting for Black Gold Realty

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for Black Gold Realty later this week, after the original ribbon cutting scheduled for earlier this summer was postponed. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the chamber is welcoming Larry and Nic Hughes and Black Gold Realty to the Indianola Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday at 11am at 206B N Buxton Street off the square.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Indianola, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Indianola, IA
Business
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
POLITICS
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribbon Cutting#Ceo#Black Gold Realty#Knia News#206b N Buxton Street
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy