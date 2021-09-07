Indianola Chamber Holding Ribbon Cutting for Black Gold Realty

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for Black Gold Realty later this week, after the original ribbon cutting scheduled for earlier this summer was postponed. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the chamber is welcoming Larry and Nic Hughes and Black Gold Realty to the Indianola Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday at 11am at 206B N Buxton Street off the square.