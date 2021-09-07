Warren County Supervisors to Discuss County Ordinances

The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in regular session today. The board will review setbacks in a subdivision, hold public hearings on the repeal of the county ordinance regarding Restrictions for Display and Sale of Products Containing Pseudoephedrine, and Accepting and Reporting Gifts, consider public speed limit changes, an insurance claim on the roof, Warren County Justice Center change orders, furniture purchases, and receive a public safety radio system update before going into closed session to discuss confidential records. The meeting begins at 9:30am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.