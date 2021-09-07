Kansas City Southern (KSU) Board Determines Canadian Pacific Railway's (CP) $300/sh Acquisition Proposal Can Lead to "Company Superior Proposal"

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously determined, after consultation with the Company’s outside legal and financial advisors, that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) on August 31, 2021, to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction valued by CP at $300 per KCS share could reasonably be expected to lead to a “Company Superior Proposal” as defined in KCS’s merger agreement with CN (NYSE: CNI).