Kansas City Southern (KSU) Board Determines Canadian Pacific Railway's (CP) $300/sh Acquisition Proposal Can Lead to "Company Superior Proposal"

 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously determined, after consultation with the Company’s outside legal and financial advisors, that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) on August 31, 2021, to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction valued by CP at $300 per KCS share could reasonably be expected to lead to a “Company Superior Proposal” as defined in KCS’s merger agreement with CN (NYSE: CNI).

StreetInsider.com

Canadian National Railway (CNI) Receives Notice of Termination of KCS (KSU) Merger Agreement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) announced today that Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) has provided notice of termination of the previously announced May 21, 2021 definitive merger agreement with CN (“CN merger agreement”).
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

Is KSU Likely to Accept Canadian Pacific's Takeover Offer?

In the latest development pertaining to the takeover of the Kansas, MO-based railroad operator Kansas City Southern KSU, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s CP $31-billion offer (inclusive of the $3.8-billion outstanding debt) is likely to be accepted by the former. We remind investors that on Aug 31, the U.S. Surface Transportation...
ECONOMY
Tacoma News Tribune

Canadian National railroad facing more investor pressure

A day after being spurned by Kansas City Southern, Canadian National Railway is facing additional pressure from a major investor who wants CN to abandon its effort to buy the U.S. railroad. The London-based investment firm TCI Fund — which owns about 5% of CN's stock and about 8% of...
TRAFFIC
State
Kansas State
wsau.com

Kansas City Southern determines Canadian Pacific bid superior to other offer

(Reuters) -Kansas City Southern said on Sunday it has received a revised proposal from Canadian Pacific, which the board determined was superior to the offer from Canadian National Railway. Under the terms of Canadian Pacific’s revised proposal, each share of Kansas City Southern common stock would be exchanged for 2.884...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

TCI Fund Management Limited Announces It Has Retained Kingsdale Advisors to Halt Canadian National Railway's (CNI) Pursuit of Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Effect Value Creating Change

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Long-term shareholder TCI Fund Management Limited ("TCI") announces it has retained Kingsdale Advisors, North America's leading strategic shareholder advisory and communications firm, to act as its strategic advisor and engage with Canadian National Railway's (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) ("CN" or the "Corporation") shareholders to achieve TCI's objectives of halting CN's pursuit of Kansas City Southern ("KCS") and upgrading the board of directors (the "Board") who, among other things, will have a mandate to identify and appoint a new CEO.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Prenetics to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq via Merger with Adrian Cheng's Artisan Acquisition Corp. (ARTA) (ARTAU)

Prenetics Group Limited (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Energy Recovery, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Foda Sherif

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This figure...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AEHA) Opens at $10.02

Today's IPO for SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AEHA) (NASDAQ: AEHAU) opened for trading at $10.02 after pricing 10,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
marketresearchtelecast.com

The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
