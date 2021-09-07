CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VEON Ltd. (VEON) Sells Russian Mobile Towers to Service-Telecom for $970M

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) announces today that it has reached agreement to sell its mobile network towers in Russia to Service-Telecom for a total consideration of RUB70.65bn (USD970million equivalent). Service-Telecom is a well-known partner to PJSC VimpelCom, which operates in Russia under the Beeline brand, and already provides the company with passive infrastructure across various regions in Russia.

VEON Sells its Russian Tower Assets for $970 million

VEON recently announced that it has reached agreement to sell its mobile network towers in Russia to Service-Telecom for a total consideration of RUB$70.65bn (USD$970 million). Service-Telecom is a well-known partner to VimpelCom, which operates in Russia under the Beeline brand, and already provides the company with passive infrastructure across...
Veon lines up $970M Russian towers sale

Veon agreed to sell its mobile network towers in Russia to a domestic company for RUB70.7 billion ($969 million), as the operator seeks to cash in on passive infrastructure to focus on its active portfolio and a digital services crusade. Under the deal, Russia-based tower company Service-Telecom will acquire Veon’s...
