VEON Ltd. (VEON) Sells Russian Mobile Towers to Service-Telecom for $970M
VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) announces today that it has reached agreement to sell its mobile network towers in Russia to Service-Telecom for a total consideration of RUB70.65bn (USD970million equivalent). Service-Telecom is a well-known partner to PJSC VimpelCom, which operates in Russia under the Beeline brand, and already provides the company with passive infrastructure across various regions in Russia.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0