Dakota Territory Resource Corp Options Barrick's Surface Interests in the Homestake District

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding definitive option agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to acquire Homestake Mining Company of California's ("HMCC" or "Homestake") surface rights and certain residual facilities in the Homestake District, South Dakota. The Definitive Agreement aligns with Dakota Territory's strategic objective to be the premier South Dakota exploration company with the largest land and mineral tenure holdings in the historic Homestake District, allowing it the opportunity to assess the potential for new economic gold mineralization. HMCC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick").

