AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) and McKesson (NYSE: MCK) Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Will Proceed to Next Phase

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) and McKesson (NYSE: MCK) announced today that, under the previously announced proposed settlement agreement and process designed to resolve the opioid claims of state and local governmental entities, they have determined that enough states have agreed to settle to proceed to the next phase. Under the proposed settlement agreement and process, all U.S. States, territories, and Washington DC were given 30 days to join the settlement, except West Virginia which settled previously with the companies. As of August 21, 2021, 42 out of 49 states, all 5 territories and Washington DC had affirmatively signed on to the agreement.