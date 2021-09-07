CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) and McKesson (NYSE: MCK) Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Will Proceed to Next Phase

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) and McKesson (NYSE: MCK) announced today that, under the previously announced proposed settlement agreement and process designed to resolve the opioid claims of state and local governmental entities, they have determined that enough states have agreed to settle to proceed to the next phase. Under the proposed settlement agreement and process, all U.S. States, territories, and Washington DC were given 30 days to join the settlement, except West Virginia which settled previously with the companies. As of August 21, 2021, 42 out of 49 states, all 5 territories and Washington DC had affirmatively signed on to the agreement.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Cardinal Health docks executive bonuses over opioid costs

Cardinal Health’s board of directors reduced bonus payouts for CEO Mike Kaufmann and his four top-paid executives due to the cost of opioid litigation. After pressure from investors, Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) for the first time has disclosed how its board of directors factored the opioid litigation settlement costs into the pay packages of Kaufmann, Chief Financial Officer Jason Hollar, Pharmaceutical Segment CEO Victor Crawford, Medical Segment CEO Stephen Mason and Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Jessica Mayer.
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Will Proceed to Next Phase

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) and McKesson (NYSE: MCK) announced recently that, under the previously announced proposed settlement agreement and process designed to resolve the opioid claims of state and local governmental entities, they have determined that enough states have agreed to settle to proceed to the next phase. Under the proposed settlement agreement and process, all U.S. States, territories, and Washington DC were given 30 days to join the settlement, except West Virginia which settled previously with the companies. As of August 21, 2021, 42 out of 49 states, all 5 territories and Washington DC had affirmatively signed on to the agreement.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
kickthemallout.com

Shockingly, CDC Now Lists Vaccinated Deaths as Unvaccinated

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you’re not counted as fully vaccinated until a full 14 days have passed since your second injection in the case of Pfizer or Moderna, or 14 days after your first dose of Janssen, despite the fact that over 80% of deaths after the vaccines occur in this window. How convenient.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AEHA) Opens at $10.02

Today's IPO for SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AEHA) (NASDAQ: AEHAU) opened for trading at $10.02 after pricing 10,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Sees $120 Fair Value for Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu reiterated a Buy rating and $120.00 price target on Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) ahead of the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckesson#Amerisourcebergen#Cardinal Health#Abc#Mck#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Benchmark Reiterates Sell Rating on Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Weak August KPIs

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Sell rating and $70.00 price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) on weak August ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Boston Scientific (BSX) Analyst Day Preview - Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Lawrence Biegelsen reiterated an Overweight rating and $52.00 price target on Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) ahead of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Energy Recovery, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Foda Sherif

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This figure...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 MGP INGREDIENTS INC For: Sep 13 Filed by: Seaberg Karen

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

Roblox (RBLX): Benchmark Reiterates Sell on Weak August KPIs

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Sell rating and a $70.00 per share price target on Roblox (NASDAQ: RBLX) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IBEX Ltd. (IBEX) PT Lowered to $22 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani lowered the price target on IBEX Ltd. (NASDAQ: IBEX) to $22.00 (from $25.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Coursera, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: HAHN KENNETH R

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE For: Sep 14 Filed by: Elflein Catherine B.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Becky Coleridge 09/15/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CIM Commercial Trust For: Sep 14 Filed by: Kuba Shaul

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported reflects the weighted average price, rounded to the nearest cent, of shares purchased in...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Aterian, Inc. For: Sep 01 Filed by: 9830 Macarthur, LLC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHAR For: Sep 14 Filed by: TROTTER JOHNNY

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) By: James R. Gordon Attorney in Fact for Johnny Trotter 09/15/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Lear (LEA) to Underperform

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BofA Securities analyst John Murphy downgraded Lear (NYSE: LEA) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $160.00 (from $200.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Lear click here. For more ratings news...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy