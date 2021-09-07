Morning Briefing: A family’s harrowing tale of escaping Afghanistan; Help remains for Ida damage; Wheeler, Phillies best Brewers

Good Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. Expect to see plenty of sunshine today as we reach to a high of 81 degrees. Even as events unfold thousands of miles away, sometimes they have entrenched local connections as is the story of Amir Sidiqi. Sidiqi grew up in the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District and graduated from Strath Haven High School. For 11 years, the 34-year-old worked as a contractor in Afghanistan and for months, he had heard that he was going to be leaving the country. “I was very upset by the way that they had set up to leave from the very beginning,” he said. “They told me I was going to be leaving since June … Everyone realized that there would be a Taliban takeover. We didn’t realize that it was going to happen that quickly.” On the evening of Aug. 14, Sidiqi, who had worked at the American embassy, got word that groups were burning things there.