Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the "Company"), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced the appointment of Diane Randolph to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Following the appointment of Ms. Randolph, the Board will be composed of seven directors, and five are independent.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO