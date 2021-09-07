Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) Announces Retirement of Mary E. McDonald From its Board
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) (“Fidelity”), the parent bank holding company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”), a Pennsylvania state-chartered, FDIC-insured community bank and trust company headquartered in Dunmore, PA, announces the retirement of Mary E. McDonald, Assistant Secretary, as a Director effective today.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0