Dunmore, PA

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) Announces Retirement of Mary E. McDonald From its Board

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) (“Fidelity”), the parent bank holding company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”), a Pennsylvania state-chartered, FDIC-insured community bank and trust company headquartered in Dunmore, PA, announces the retirement of Mary E. McDonald, Assistant Secretary, as a Director effective today.

