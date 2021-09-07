CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Dr. Reddys Labs (RDY) Sells Rights to E7777 to Citius Pharmaceuticals for up to $150M in Upfront and Milestone Payments

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (NYSE: RDY), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius”) pursuant to which it sold all of its rights to E7777 (an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein) and certain related assets.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) PT Lowered to $80 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Serge Belanger lowered the price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX) to $80.00 (from $82.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

5 Reasons to Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Now

Drug and biotech is a good sector to invest in as biotechnology has boomed over the past few years. Big drug and biotech stocks are profitable companies and these profits provide regular funds for innovation, which is the lifeline of biotech companies. In this defensive sector, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

ICU Medical (ICUI) Acquires Smith Group's Medical division for $2.35B in Cash, Stock and Debt Assumption

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) and Smiths Group plc today announced that ICU Medical has committed1 to acquire the Smiths Medical division in a transaction that is superior to the existing proposed sale of Smiths Medical to Trulli Bidco Limited. The Smiths Medical business includes syringe and ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products. When combined with ICU Medical’s existing businesses, the combined companies will be a leading infusion therapy company with estimated pro forma combined revenues of approximately $2.5 billion.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Rises On COVID-19 Drug Collaboration, Amgen's Lung Cancer Drug Conditionally Approved In Canada, Coherus Data Readout

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 13) Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) (announced positive results from the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eisai
murphyshockeylaw.net

Kinesin Like Protein KIF11 Market (2020-2027) | By Top Player like – 4SC AG, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Array BioPharma Inc.

Global Kinesin Like Protein KIF11 Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Kinesin Like Protein KIF11 market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
murphyshockeylaw.net

Actinic (Solar) Keratosis Treatment Market By Top Leading Players – 3M Drug Delivery Systems, Athenex Inc, CritiTech Inc, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

A new report has been added by Contrive Datum Insights on the global Actinic (Solar) Keratosis Treatment Market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description of the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth such as Actinic (Solar) Keratosis Treatment. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2027. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Corinne Jenkins initiates coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TERN) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Downgrades Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) to Neutral

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $39.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rdy#Upfront#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Laboratories Ltd#Citius Pharmaceuticals#Ctcl#Eisai Co Ltd
Benzinga

Dr Reddy's To Sell Its Anti-Cancer Agent To Citius Pharma

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) has agreed to acquire anti-cancer agent E7777 from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY). E7777 is an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein. In March 2016, Dr. Reddy's had acquired the exclusive global rights, excluding Japan and Asia, from Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY). Dr. Reddy's...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NJBIZ

Citius Pharmaceuticals acquires drug from Dr. Reddy’s

Citius Pharmaceuticals in Cranford acquired a license from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for its late phase 3 oncology immunotherapy drug E7777, an improved formulation of previously U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved ONTAK, created by Eisai Co. Ltd. in 2016. E7777 is a late-stage oncology immunotherapy for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell...
CRANFORD, NJ
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Dr Reddy’s agrees to transfer rights of anti-cancer assets to Citius

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries, has signed a definitive agreement to sell all of its rights of an engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2)-diphtheria toxin fusion protein, E7777, as well as some related assets, to US-based Citius Pharmaceuticals. An experimental agent, E7777 merges the interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor attaching domain with diphtheria...
HEALTH
chaindrugreview.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Canada announces the launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories today announced that Reddy-Lenalidomide, a generic equivalent to Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules, is approved by Health Canada and has been launched in the Canadian market. Reddy-Lenalidomide is one of the first generic medications of its kind to launch in Canada. “Our launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide represents...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Laboratories
industryglobalnews24.com

Dr. Reddy’s and Zydus Pharma recall their products from the market

Dr Reddy’s and Zydus Pharma recall their products from the market. Reason for the recall was presence of foreign tablets. Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Zydus pharma, which are leading names in Pharmaceuticals are recalling their products from the US market. According to the latest enforcement report of the US health regulator Dr Reddy's Laboratories, has decid....
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $10.00 (from $28.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade ICPT from Neutral to Sell and lower our 12-month PT to $10 from $17. While Ocaliva is approved in primary billiary cholingitis (PBC), recent label updates with contraindications pressure the commercial opportunity. In parallel, on the back of the complete response letter (CRL), we are monitoring the regulatory path for Ocaliva in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the key revenue driver. Post interactions with the FDA, ICPT newly disclosed it will (1) analyze an expanded safety database for Ocaliva; (2) utilize a new liver biopsy interpretation methodology (panel review) to re-analyze 18-month data from Ph3 REGENERATE and newly evaluate Ph3 REVERSE data (expected by YE21); and (3) include 500 additional 18-month liver biopsies from Ph3 REGENERATE. While we see the additional analyses and expanded database as likely better able to inform the benefit/risk profile, we remain cautious as: (1) the new analysis might differ from the original Ph3 REGENERATE data; (2) it remains unclear whether it will satisfy the agency's requirements for approval; and (3) we see competitive threats that could limit ICPT's first-mover advantage with questions on the size of the commercial opportunity for Ocaliva in NASH. Given the ongoing uncertainty and lack of near-term, value-driving catalysts, we downgrade ICPT to Sell, with our new 12-month PT of $10 implying -30% downside vs. +81.3% upside across our coverage."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Launch of Oxitope Pharma, a biopharmaceutical start-up dedicated to the discovery and development of antibody-based medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by oxidative stress

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Launch of Oxitope Pharma, a biopharmaceutical start-up dedicated to the discovery and development of antibody-based medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by oxidative stress. Netherlands-based company founded and seed financed by Forbion. Co-founded by academic leaders...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
murphyshockeylaw.net

E3 Ubiquitin Protein Ligase XIAP Market By Top Vendors – Adamed Sp z oo, Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Contrive Datum Insights newly published a report, titled as E3 Ubiquitin Protein Ligase XIAP, which uses the primary and secondary research techniques to examine the different segments. The different evolutions, & recent trends that are responsible for the growth of the market have also been included in this report. This global E3 Ubiquitin Protein Ligase XIAP market is very highly inflamed in the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia, China, Japan, Europe, and India. Facts and figures about the economic growth of the global competitors have been included in the statistical report. The data in terms of innovations, consumers, industries, and brands shape the future of the existing and upcoming businesses.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c; Announces $150M Share Buyback

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.37, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $593.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.4 million. GUIDANCE:. REV Group, Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $2.3-2.45 billion, versus the consensus of $2.54 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Adaptive Biotechnologies For: Sep 13 Filed by: ROBINS HARLAN S

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. These transactions reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on December 11, 2020. 2. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Arrow Financial (AROW) Declares 3% Special Dividend Distributed in Common Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) declared a special quarterly dividend of 3% distributed in shares of common stock - shareholders will receive 3 additional shares for each 100 shares they own.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL For: Sep 14 Filed by: DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy