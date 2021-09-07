CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-year-old among 5 fatal Chicago weekend shootings; 53 hurt

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — A 4-year-old boy has died after he was struck by stray gunfire inside a Chicago home. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Mychal Moultry died Sunday night at Comer Children’s Hospital. He was one of five people fatally shot during the Labor Day weekend. Another 53 were wounded by gunfire, including seven children. A family friend was braiding Mychal’s hair in her home on the city’s west side when the boy was struck twice in the head by rounds that tore through the front window about 9 p.m. Friday.The boy was visiting from Alabama.

