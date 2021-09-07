Need ID? Appointment needed in many spots starting this week

CHICAGO (AP) — Many Secretary of State facilities in suburban Chicago will begin requiring appointments this week, part of a plan to reduce long lines. The nine suburban facilities join seven others in Illinois already operating based on appointments for licenses and ID services. Secretary of State Jesse White first announced the changes in July. People who need a REAL IDs, driver’s licenses or ID cards must have an appointment at the included facilities. White’s office says new appointment slots will be available each day on cyberdriveillinois.com or by calling (844) 817-4649. Seniors, people with disabilities and pregnant women do not need an appointment.