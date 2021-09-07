CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Europe's high energy prices are just the beginning

atlanticcitynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean energy prices might be at record levels, but there is still room for prices to run, according to a Bloomberg analysis. Of course, natural gas prices are soaring everywhere-not just in Europe. The US benchmark price for natural gas has nearly doubled over the last year, with front-month Henry Hub prices reaching $4.690/MMBtu as of September 6. And that's despite record natural gas production in hot basins like Appalachia.

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Kremlin: quick launch of Nord Stream 2 would balance Europe's gas prices

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A rapid startup of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany would balance high gas prices in Europe, including on spot market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. He also said the possibility of Russian energy giant Rosneft exporting gas to Europe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

LNG Hits New Record Highs As Supply Problems Mount

By Anna Shiryaevskaya (Bloomberg) –Natural gas prices in the U.K. and the Netherlands soared to record highs as concerns over tight supplies mount while demand increases. Britain’s gas network is forecast undersupplied on Tuesday due to supply disruptions at U.K. facilities as gas-fired power generation climbed amid muted wind output.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Shale gas stocks chase natural gas futures prices higher, as LNG drives demand

Shares in most pure-play shale gas producers posted double-digit gains in value over the past month, alongside the one-third increase in the October futures price for natural gas, according to Sept. 14 data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The biggest news on the day surrounded the energy markets, as natural...
TRAFFIC
nintendojo.com

Switch Gets a Price Slash in Europe

The OLED Model of Nintendo Switch is rapidly approaching its October 8 launch date. For those who would like to get their hands on the console but don’t care about the spiffy new screen, dock, and other bells and whistles found in the OLED Model, Nintendo of Europe has you covered. The baseline model of the Nintendo Switch hardware has been reduced in price to £259.99|€269.99.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Renewable Energy#Renewable Natural Gas#European#Bloomberg#Henry Hub#Engie Sa#Energyscan#Oilprice Com
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Power Higher

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see more money flow into the energy sector, perhaps in a bid to be inflation. At this point in time, it looks as if the market wants to get towards the $74 level, an area that I think will be rather difficult to get beyond, due to the fact that we had seen so much in the way of selling pressure there previously. If we were to break above that level, then obviously crude oil would have much further to go, perhaps reaching towards the $77.50 level next.
TRAFFIC
marcellusdrilling.com

EIA DPR: NatGas Production Rises in 6 of 7 Shale Regions, Incl. M-U

Six of the seven largest shale plays in the U.S. will see an increase in natural gas production in October according to the latest monthly Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The Marcellus/Utica, collectively lumped together as “Appalachia” in the report, will see an estimated increase of 74 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) in production next month. The M-U’s chief rival, the Haynesville, will see an increase of 82 MMcf/d. The oil-based Permian will see an increase in natgas production of 63 MMcf/d.
UTICA, NY
The Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

OPEC expects global oil demand to cross pre-pandemic level next year. Meanwhile, oil and gas supplies remain tight, and there could be further supply constraints. Oil and gas stocks sizzled today, thanks to a surprise forecast from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Some of the lesser-known stocks surged the most on Sept. 13, with the following leading the pack as of 2 p.m. EDT.
STOCKS
naturalgasworld.com

Gains forecast for US gas output

All but one of the primary shale basins in the Lower 48 are expected to see production increases from September to October. The US Energy Information Administration in a drilling report published September 13 forecast a month-on-month increase in natural gas of about 0.25%. The agency, part of the Energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
MarketRealist

What Are the Best Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Stocks To Buy?

While global crude oil demand plummeted in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns, Shell estimates that LNG (liquified natural gas) demand increased marginally to 360 million metric tons. The U.S. has emerged as a key LNG exporter. What are the best LNG stocks to buy?. Article continues below advertisement. Over the years,...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Perfect Storm for Natural Gas—What Are the Top Stock Picks?

Natural gas has become one of the best-performing commodities in 2021. On Sept. 8, the prices rose to a 7.5-year high. The prices have risen by nearly 100 percent YTD due to rising demand and supply concerns. Since investors want to bet on this red-hot commodity, many of them want to know what the best natural gas stocks are to buy now.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Trinidad and Tobago to dominate natural gas production from upcoming projects in Americas in 2025

A total of seven natural gas projects are expected to start operations in Trinidad and Tobago during 2021-2025. Trinidad and Tobago is expected to contribute around 25% or 820mn ft3/day of the Americas natural gas production in 2025 from planned and announced projects (new build projects, excluding the US L48), according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

EIA Predicts U.S. Natural Gas Consumption Declines This Yr & Next

Here’s a paradox for you that we can’t explain. Last week we reported the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) predicts natural gas production in the U.S. will hit an all-time high in 2022 (see U.S. NatGas Production in 2022 Forecast to Hit All-Time High). And yet, the same EIA came out with a prediction late last week that natural gas consumption here in the U.S. is declining and will continue to decline in 2022. How does that square?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
moneyandmarkets.com

Europe’s Green Energy Dream Is Painful for Consumers

Green energy has many benefits. Solar and wind energy can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and helps alleviate problems attributed to climate change. Costs of the technologies are trending down, making green energy more affordable. But renewable energy does have at least one drawback. It can be unpredictable and needs a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Europe’s ambitious net-zero pledges hit home—with eye-watering energy bills

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Running out of gas as the cost of energy hits record highs, Europe is facing a "power crunch"—one that has been years in the making. As the global demand for gas soars, Europe’s uptake of intermittent renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, combined with its aggressive shutdown of coal and heavy EU carbon taxation, has caused its electricity supply to tighten.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Analysis: Expensive winter ahead as Europe's power prices surge

FRANKFURT/LONDON/PARIS Sept 10 (Reuters) - A record run in energy prices that pushed European electricity costs to multi-year highs is unlikely to ease off before year-end, pointing to an expensive winter heating season for consumers. The key benchmark EU and French power contracts have both doubled so far this year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
seeitmarket.com

Crude Oil Futures Could Move 10 Percent Higher On Breakout

I recently wrote a bullish trading piece on Crude Oil as it was attempting to breakout above its down-trend line. That breakout call was premature, as price has bided time in a sideways consolidation. Perhaps it was a sign of the breakout to come, however. Once again, crude oil is...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Uranium price at multi-year highs; bull market is just getting started

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Uranium pricing is fairly opaque; however, uranium futures on Nymex show the price trading at $44.15 a pound,...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy