CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hearts of Iron IV changes the Hub to Province Supply Distribution

By Rijad Kamberovic
altchar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Hub has an overland range that gives it a collection of provinces that it touches. This range is constant, but the cost of moving over each province is impacted by things like weather, terrain, rivers, and infrastructure. Motorization decreases the penalty for crossing each province, thus increasing the number of provinces a hub will touch and potentially creating greater hub density and thus greater overall supply in an area.

www.altchar.com

Comments / 0

Related
altchar.com

Railway Guns are the newest Unit of Hearts of iron IV

So to start off we'll go through how you get a railway gun on the map because it’s a little different from normal land units. First of all, you are going to want to research railway guns which come after armored trains. Then you can find it in your production tab just like building normal equipment. But unlike other equipment you build, these production lines are limited to 5 factories and the railway gun won't be added to your stockpile. Instead, once completed, your brand new railway gun will appear in your capital, in this way they are built similar to capital ships.
SpaceNews.com

Pandemic, changing industry affecting satellite manufacturer supply chains

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The pandemic and resulting supply chain issues have forced satellite manufacturers to adopt new approaches, some of which they plan to maintain in a post-pandemic world. Shortages of chips and other electronics have had wide-ranging effects on the economy, affecting sectors from consumer electronics to automobiles....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Low-Code Responds to Fast-Changing Supply Chain Needs

A Mendix study reveals that 77% of enterprises in six countries have already adopted low-code, and 72% of IT leaders said it's a trend they can't afford to miss. "Low-code technology is accelerating the pace of digital transformation by democratizing software development," says Derek Roos, co-founder and CEO of Mendix. "Low-code also has the potential to bring major software projects back on track while keeping costs down, using the hidden technical talent already in an organization."
SOFTWARE
mining-technology.com

Epiroc to supply mining equipment for Dazhong’s iron ore mines in China

Swedish firm Epiroc has secured a contract from Dazhong Mining to provide mining equipment and services to support the expansion of two underground iron ore mines in China. Under the $23.21m (Skr200m) contract, Epiroc will supply Boomer face drilling rigs, Simba production drilling rigs, and Boltec and Cabletec rock reinforcement rigs.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron#Hubs#Hearts Of Iron Iv#Infrastructure#Weather#Dev Diaries
altchar.com

Hearts of Iron IV introduces changes to Trains

The domestic production of trains is something that is unlocked via the technology tree. Many countries will start with the initial, civilian, train technology readily unlocked, however, there are several more options available to you as time progresses. Trains will be a researchable technology with several variants. Trains, unlike regular...
TRAFFIC
ZDNet

One global hub rebuffed the ecommerce revolution. Now, things are finally changing

Historically, the MENA region has been one of the least likely to adopt e-commerce. The continued strength of traditional bricks and mortar retail, coupled with preferences for cash on delivery and in-person relationships with sellers, has meant that online shopping has not been as popular as in many other regions around the world.
INTERNET
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
altchar.com

Europa Universalis IV revive Songhain in their African expansion

Songhai is the militaristic powerhouse, which will replace Mali as the dominant power of West Africa until its end through infightings for the throne and at the hands of the Moroccans invading from the North. As a result of that, the mission tree of Songhai focuses on militaristic advancement, the conquest of West Africa, and the expansion into Maghreb.
AFRICA
vmware.com

New End User Adoption Hub is Live!

This page provides a single location to guide customers on how they can realize value from their EUC projects through adoption and change management. On this page, you will find the latest resources to set up an adoption program, communicate effectively with users, and measure the success of projects with VMware’s guidance.
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Deathloop PC Version Gets Negative Reviews Due to Anti-Piracy and Optimisation Concerns

Arkane Studios' latest hit Deathloop was released to a mixed reception on PC due to anti-piracy technology Denuvo, which has been linked to poor performance. Being a next-gen only game with a PC port, Deathloop's system requirements are respectable, suggesting the use of an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 for 30fps at 1080p, low settings. However, since the game uses Denuvo, which is a popular but controversial anti-piracy solution, performance seems to tank quite hard even on modest gaming hardware. This is even with the game supporting AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, which is an upscaling technique that should help in getting more performance out of older graphics cards. On Steam, the game currently sits with 61% of reviews being positive, indicating that most PC gamers are having a good time with the title, although compared to the PS5 version's reception, that's quite low as far as positive reception goes.
VIDEO GAMES
Los Angeles Business Journal

Whiplash Queues Up Southwest Distribution Hub with Enlinx Acquisition

City of Industry-based Whiplash Inc. said it acquired a Utah-based third-party logistics and fulfillment provider on undisclosed terms. Enlinx, founded in 2011, operates a 400,000-square-foot distribution center in Salt Lake City where it also offers fulfillment services such as pulling orders from inventory, sorting products by barcode, wrapping, packing and direct-to-consumer shipping. The company, which has 246 employees, can also handle returns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy