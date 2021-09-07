Hearts of Iron IV changes the Hub to Province Supply Distribution

So to start off we'll go through how you get a railway gun on the map because it’s a little different from normal land units. First of all, you are going to want to research railway guns which come after armored trains. Then you can find it in your production tab just like building normal equipment. But unlike other equipment you build, these production lines are limited to 5 factories and the railway gun won't be added to your stockpile. Instead, once completed, your brand new railway gun will appear in your capital, in this way they are built similar to capital ships.

