IAA Mobility 2021 – BMW Group Innovation Workshop 2021

The Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung has always been about its home country. First held in Berlin in 1897, in modern times the IAA became almost exclusively associated with Frankfurt. Postponed by the pandemic, as well as the ongoing downturn in auto show attendance in the West, the 2021 event has re-branded itself IAA Mobility and switched venues to a scattering of locations around Munich. No longer a collection of vast exhibition halls assembled as a temple to the cult of the car, IAA Mobility has set itself up to talk about all aspects of contemporary transportation. For now, the car is still king and the stuttering emergence of electrification means that there’s no longer any dominant aesthetic or trending design language.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO