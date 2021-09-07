CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IAA Mobility 2021 – BMW Group Innovation Workshop 2021

BMW Group Innovation Workshop 2021. Sustainable mobility, the circular economy, digitalisation and automated driving – these future areas of activity will shape the BMW Group’s transformation process. They are also the focal point of the BMW Group Innovation Workshop 2021. The BMW Group will present a wide variety of different concepts, technologies and initiatives underlining the company’s leading position in areas that will be crucial to shaping the individual mobility of tomorrow. In addition to combating climate change, the innovations presented focus primarily on the diverse mobility needs of people in different regions of the world and on delivering an emotionally engaging driving experience through digitalisation and intelligent connectivity.

