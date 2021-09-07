Polestar: Re:Move demonstration prototype unveiled at IAA 2021

Automakers have been making more and more public disclosures about their sustainability efforts, with Polestar and BMW joining the chorus this week. These pronouncements often promise massive shifts in the way people worldwide buy and use their cars, and the new additions do that as well. But these two companies are getting into some of the nitty-gritty details regarding the production process as well, and if you can change how a car is made, it will be greener before anyone ever gets behind the wheel.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO