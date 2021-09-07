Polestar: Re:Move demonstration prototype unveiled at IAA 2021
Polestar is part of a consortium of leaders in design, mobility and sustainable materials that have collaborated to rethink last mile delivery and how goods are transported in cities. The project, named Re:Move, is a fast-tracked reaction to surging online shopping and home delivery demands and the clear requirement to find more sustainable mobility solutions. The study strives to become a catalyst for change and the first working prototype has been revealed at IAA in Munich.www.automotiveworld.com
