Cars

Polestar: Re:Move demonstration prototype unveiled at IAA 2021

By Editorial Calendar
 8 days ago

Polestar is part of a consortium of leaders in design, mobility and sustainable materials that have collaborated to rethink last mile delivery and how goods are transported in cities. The project, named Re:Move, is a fast-tracked reaction to surging online shopping and home delivery demands and the clear requirement to find more sustainable mobility solutions. The study strives to become a catalyst for change and the first working prototype has been revealed at IAA in Munich.

