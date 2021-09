An exciting new chapter in IVECO and Nikola Corporation’s sustainable transport story set course today in Ulm, Germany as the manufacturing facility dedicated to the Nikola Tre electric heavy-duty trucks was unveiled to the public, ready to start production by year end. A milestone reached at record speed and delivered on schedule as previously communicated by IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial, and Nikola Corporation. The first Nikola Tre models produced here will be delivered to select customers in the United States in 2022. In addition to the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) production model, the next evolution of this modular heavy-duty platform was also on display to the public in the form of the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) prototype of the Nikola Tre. This subsequent model will enter production in Ulm by the end of 2023.

