Valeo and Leoni join forces aiming for a leading position within zone controllers

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 8 days ago

Valeo, leader in ADAS sensors and related functional software, with a major electronics expertise, and Leoni, leading supplier of wiring systems and power distribution, synergize their strengths to bring the best in class solution for zone controllers, key elements of the future vehicles. Valeo and Leoni see a big interest in the market for zone controllers and are already in close exchange with several European OEMs. With the combined expertise the two cooperation partners are ready for RFQ (request for quote).

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controllers#Infrastructure#Power Management#Systems Engineering#Adas#European#Zonal Architecture#Zone Controllers
