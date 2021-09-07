Valeo and Leoni join forces aiming for a leading position within zone controllers

Climate change and the digital transformation present challenges to companies from all industries, which involve huge investment costs and demand distinct innovative power. The terms “competition” and “co-operation” may seem to be complete opposites, but it can prove sensible for competitors to bundle their resources in order to overcome these challenges. The term used to describe this is “coopetition” which is a combination of the two words “co-operation” and “competition”. Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck AG, talks about this topic with Martin Lundstedt, CEO of the Volvo Group, in the podcast discussion. A central topic of this discussion is the launch of cellcentric, a fuel cell joint venture owned by both corporations, which was announced on 1 March 2021. The objective of this partnership is to accelerate the use of hydrogen-based fuel cells in long-distance haulage trucks.

