5 reasons why tote bags are better than backpacks
When it comes to back-to-school essentials for campus students, a nice and sturdy backpack is never forgotten from the list. How else could you carry your textbooks, pens and laptop? However, I learned that a backpack is not the only kind of bag that can hold all your school items. Tote bags are a trendy and stylish alternative to the regular backpack. So, here are a few reasons why you might want to switch out your backpack for a tote bag!www.dailycal.org
Comments / 0