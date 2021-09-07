CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

5 reasons why tote bags are better than backpacks

By Zara Koroma
Daily Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to back-to-school essentials for campus students, a nice and sturdy backpack is never forgotten from the list. How else could you carry your textbooks, pens and laptop? However, I learned that a backpack is not the only kind of bag that can hold all your school items. Tote bags are a trendy and stylish alternative to the regular backpack. So, here are a few reasons why you might want to switch out your backpack for a tote bag!

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

Related
ephotozine.com

Free Personalised Tote Bag From My-Picture.co.uk, With Qualifying Purchase

Claim Free Personalised Tote Bag at My-Picture.co.uk. Summer is over, but the summer deals at My-Picture.co.uk go on – you can now get a FREE personalised tote bag when you spend £60 on any products from their range!. The 40x40cm textile bag is more than a practical accessory – it’s...
RETAIL
Us Weekly

This Tory Burch Tote Is the Perfect Bag for Work or Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that we’re leaving our homes again, we’re back to juggling a slew of appointments and activities. From work meetings to workout classes, it seems like we’re always on the go. But getting from point A to point B requires careful navigation — you need to think a few steps ahead if you want to prepare for a busy day. All of these plans involve outfit changes, office supplies and other essentials. And of course, we need to fuel up along the way with some healthy snacks. So naturally, we’re on the mission to find the dream bag that can fit pretty much anything.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tote Bags#Backpacks#Essentials
realsport101.com

Best Gym Bag 2021: Top Picks For Carrying Your Fitness Kit

These gym bags will help comfortably carry your kit when traveling. There's a lot of factors to consider when searching for the best gym bag given the sheer number of variations out there. From backpacks to duffle bags, these kit-carrying items are a great way to transport all of your...
LIFESTYLE
JustLuxe.com

Valentino Garavani’s Stunning Women's Designer Tote Bags

The high-fashion Italian brand has a collection of luxurious and eye-catching totes for women offered in a plethora of fabrics including nappa, canvas and raffia. And while trends come and go, Valentino Garavani women's tote bags stand the test of time and offer something luxurious or eye-catching, with options perfect to match any occasion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

If You've Gotten Into Tennis Recently, You Need a Cute Bag to Store Your Racquet

So many people have fallen in love with tennis recently, and it's not hard to see why. It's great exercise, it's a fun way to get together with friends while staying outside, and the clothes are adorable. If you're into the sport right now, you need a great way to store your gear. In short, you need a racquet bag.
TENNIS
eastendtaste.com

Food & Wine Hampers – Gift Ideas For Any Occasion

Who doesn’t love a gift filled with all of their favorite top quality nibbles and great wine? That’s precisely why food and wine hampers are the best gifts you can give your friends, relatives or even co-workers and the boss. They’re excellent for any occasion!. If you’re looking for a...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Laptops
TrendHunter.com

Collapsible Space-Saving Suitcases

Suitcases are notorious for requiring a fair amount of space for them to be stored when not in use, so the 'LITO' foldable suitcase has been designed to help completely change this. The suitcases are capable of being collapsed down when not in use to save up to 2.5-times the amount of space without requiring travelers to compromise for a smaller luggage option. The suitcase comes in the Carry-On and Check-In models, which are outfitted with 40-liters and 70-liters of storage space, respectively.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Heritage-Honoring Denim Designs

Acne Studios introduces its latest denim collection made for the Fall/Winter 2021 season, celebrating its roots and how the brand originated. Started by Jonny Johansson, he creatively crafted 100 pairs of raw denim jeans marked with red stitching details back in 1996. He gave them out to his friends and...
APPAREL
The Gadgeteer

Lander Traveler 35L Backpack review – Perfect for one bag travel adventures

REVIEW – I’ll be honest up front here. I’d been eyeing Lander’s packs since I missed being a backer on their successfully funded Kickstarter campaign back in 2018. Their packs just had a great look and appeared to be loaded with solid functionality. I couldn’t accept Julie’s offer to review a Lander pack fast enough. Does the Lander Traveler Backpack 35L live up to the hype I’d built up for it? Let’s check it out. Gadget on!
TRAVEL
BHG

PSA: Our Place Just Launched the Perfect Pot—and It's Already Selling Out

Our Place instantly took the internet by storm with the Always Pan, a nonstick pan that promises to replace up to 8 pieces of cookware in your kitchen (and delivers). Following the success of the Always Pan, the trendy direct-to-consumer brand released additional items, such as professional-level knives and Full of Pride Mugs (20 percent of proceeds will go towards the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Pride Pantry.) But nothing has quite matched the level of excitement the brand's first drop brought—that is, until now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Californian

‘We come with open arms’: The Sneaker Shop to open on Telegraph Avenue

The Sneaker Shop, a business enterprise in collaboration with Neyborly, will be celebrating its grand opening Saturday on Telegraph Avenue. Located at 2305 Telegraph Ave., The Sneaker Shop will be the first business to open in the building since Brandy Melville closed in 2020. The Bay Area-based storefront will sell brand-new sneakers, vintage clothing and other “hype gear,” according to Anthony Decarlo, co-founder of The Sneaker Shop.
BERKELEY, CA
hunker.com

The Best Candles to Buy on Amazon

Is there really anything better than lighting up a candle to make your home smell like your favorite fragrances? We don't think so. In fact, we totally support a candle obsession. If you want to add to your collection, we searched Amazon for the best of the best, whether you want to gift them or keep them by your bedside table. From long-lasting candles with hours of burn time to aromatherapy options with different scents, check out the best candles you can buy on Amazon, below.
SHOPPING
Bon Appétit

How to Save Tomatoes From Getting Smushed in Your Tote Bag

After making the early morning trek to the farmers market, selecting the very best peak summer produce, and schlepping a bursting tote bag back home, finding a once-beauteous tomato smashed at the bottom of your bag is one of summer’s biggest little bummers. The solution: Make a tomato transportation device! Your heirlooms, cherries, and beefsteaks deserve it.
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

5 Orange Lip Colors That Perfectly Embrace Sweater Weather

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The idea of orange lipstick can sound garish or intimidating but consider orange as a spectrum of shades. There's a perfect hue for just about anyone. I grew up with a mom who loved orange lips and nails in the '80s, and now that I'm older, I've come to embrace the color myself. Orange is a color often associated with summer; there's something about that pop of citrus on sun-kissed skin that just captures an essence of warmth. I also happen to love orange as it deepens in the shade with the seasons. In my opinion, you can rock an orange lip color year-round. Just broaden your range to include all the tints and tones of orange in between.
MAKEUP
The Conversation U.S.

The science of product placements – and why some work better than others

In “The Variant,” an episode from the Disney+ hit streaming show “Loki,” it’s tough to miss the barrage of product placements, with fast-paced action and dialogue taking place in front of Charmin toilet paper, Dove soap and Arm & Hammer deodorant. At one point, Loki barrels down an aisle with vacuum cleaners and fights off an opponent with a corded vacuum while iRobot vacuums are prominently featured on the shelf. As someone who studies such advertising techniques as product placements, I’m starting to notice them crop up more and more. With viewers migrating to streaming services and web videos, this...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy