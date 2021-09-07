CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Color outside the lines by finding your creative outlet

By Paloma Torres
Daily Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most disappointing things that I learned about myself during the lockdown last year was that when I finally had the time to do all the things that I would do “if I only had the time,” I somehow still didn’t have the time. My aspirations to start painting, practice the piano and learn to dance continued to collect dust as I preoccupied myself with watching movies, social media and honestly, just being lazy. When I finally had all the time in the world (or so it seemed), I still didn’t make it a priority to find ways to pursue creative activities that would help my artistic self-expression. Once I realized this, I began to make an active effort to find artistic and creative outlets.

#Creativity#Color#Outside The Lines#Cooking
