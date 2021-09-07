Research suggests employees and managers at odds over the future of remote working - how can we get them on the same page

The events of the past year have accelerated massive societal change. Ecommerce has grown by orders of magnitude. Touchless services like curbside pickup and virtual interactions in healthcare and banking are not just accepted but now preferred by many. Employees’ needs and preferences also have fundamentally shifted. As organizations look into the future, they must be able to engage the “everywhere talent” and “everywhere customer.” That means accessing new and diverse talent pools and converging traditional commerce with ecommerce. At the center of all this is an evolving hybrid work model.

