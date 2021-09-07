Equities Keep Drifting North, RBA Delays Next Move

Loonie slumps, will the BOC pause bond purchase cut?. Summary: The Australian Dollar tumbled to 0.7387 (0.7437) after the RBA kept rates steady and commenced it taper but extended QE by 3 months. Immediately following the meeting, the Aussie jumped to 0.7469 before fresh selling emerged. Elsewhere, ahead of the Bank of Canada’s meeting later today (12 am, Thursday, 9 September), the Canadian Loonie slumped 0.9% against the Greenback to 1.2647 from 1.2535 yesterday. The BOC was initially expected to further cut asset purchases at this meeting, but the consensus has changed to a delay until October. Meantime, the Dollar Index extended its advance to 92.55 from 92.22 as risk appetite soured. The Euro reversed its advance, slipping 0.27% to 1.1840 (1.1870). Sterling fell 0.39% to 1.3782 in late New York from 1.3835 yesterday. Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar rallied 0.43% to 110.30 from 109.85 yesterday. The Kiwi (NZD/USD), referred to by traders as the smaller cousin to the Aussie, slumped 0.55% to 0.7097 from 0.7135. Equity prices slipped while bond yields rose as investor risk sentiment soured. The Dollar was higher against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback was up 0.28% to 1.3462 (1.3427). USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) jumped 0.67% to 32.70 from 32.45. The benchmark US Ten-year Treasury bond yield settled higher to 1.37% from 1.32% yesterday. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose to -0.32% from -0.37%. Australia’s 10-year Treasury rate was unchanged at 1.25%.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO