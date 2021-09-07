CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Equities Keep Drifting North, RBA Delays Next Move

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquity markets continued to trade north on Monday, perhaps driven by reduced bets that the Fed could start scaling back its asset purchases as early as this month. Following the cautious Jackson Hole remarks by Fed Chair Powell, Friday’s disappointing NFPs came to reduce those bets even more. Today, during the Asian session, the RBA proceeded with the planned tapering but pushed back the date of its next policy review from November 2021 to February 2022.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Holds Firm

Although the US dollar dipped on the US inflation miss, the greenback quickly recovered its losses with the dollar index closing almost unchanged at 91.63, where it remains in Asia. The US dollar’s strength even as bond yields eased is strongly suggesting that risk-aversion flows are in play as sentiment globally sours. That should also benefit the Swiss franc and Japanese yen over the rest of the week.
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Inflation Data Lowers Chance Of Fed Tightening

The US consumer price index showed a lower month-on-month increase than expected—0.3% instead of the 0.4% in the consensus forecast—leading bond investors to adjust their expectations about when the Federal Reserve would start tightening monetary policy. The year-on-year rise came in as forecast at 5.3%. Yields on Treasuries had risen...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Unscathed By Soft Inflation, Equities Resume Slide

Dollar takes little damage despite signs US inflation has peaked. Wall Street resumes selloff - all eyes on China contagion risks. Canadian data coming up ahead of elections, gold wakes up. Dollar defies gravity. The US dollar has displayed an uncanny ability to absorb bad news without even a scratch...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Microsoft Buyback, Industrial Production in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen edging higher at the open Wednesday, rebounding after the previous session’s sharp losses, but investors remain anxious about the strength of the economic recovery and future monetary policy. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 15 points, or 0.1%,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Gdp#Inflation#Fed Chair Powell#Asian#Rba#Nzd#Aud#Gbp#Cad#Chf#Eur#Jpy#Fx#European#Kospi#German#Bank#Aussie
investing.com

Gold Takes a Fresh Knock Below $1,800 on U.S. Yield Spike

Investing.com - Gold’s stay above $1,800 is proving tenuous, at best. A spike in U.S. Treasury yields knocked the yellow metal off the $1,800 perch on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after it had gotten above that mark. “For gold to avoid a selloff it needs to capture and stay above...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Cautiously Higher on Inflation Relief; Dow up 80 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened cautiously higher on Tuesday after the slowest rise in consumer prices in seven months eased fears that the Federal Reserve will take abrupt action to tighten monetary policy. Official data showed that prices excluding food and energy rose only 0.1% in August, rather than...
STOCKS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower Ahead of Key CPI Release

Investing.com -- The dollar edged lower Tuesday, with traders waiting for the release of the latest U.S. inflation numbers for guidance on the timing of the start of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus withdrawal. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index , which tracks the greenback against a basket...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Metro International

Dollar holds below 2-1/2 week high as inflation data eyed

LONDON (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar settled below a 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session, as investors braced for inflation data that might offer clues on the timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve at a meeting next week. Before the Fed’s review on Sept. 21-22, investors are...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bears seeking restest of 1.1780s

EUR/USD is technically stretched on the upside, bears seek retest of support structure. US data will be under the spotlight in Fed blackout period. EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot, but holding around flat on the day as the US mid-day sees less volume to support the overnight bid. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is sat near 1.1800 and has travelled between a low of 1.170 and a high of 1.1817.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Aussie tumbles after RBA delays taper, USD, yields up

Loonie slumps, will the BOC pause bond purchase cut?. Summary: The Australian Dollar tumbled to 0.7387 (0.7437) after the RBA kept rates steady and commenced it taper but extended QE by 3 months. Immediately following the meeting, the Aussie jumped to 0.7469 before fresh selling emerged. Elsewhere, ahead of the Bank of Canada’s meeting later today (12 am, Thursday, 9 September), the Canadian Loonie slumped 0.9% against the Greenback to 1.2647 from 1.2535 yesterday. The BOC was initially expected to further cut asset purchases at this meeting, but the consensus has changed to a delay until October. Meantime, the Dollar Index extended its advance to 92.55 from 92.22 as risk appetite soured. The Euro reversed its advance, slipping 0.27% to 1.1840 (1.1870). Sterling fell 0.39% to 1.3782 in late New York from 1.3835 yesterday. Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar rallied 0.43% to 110.30 from 109.85 yesterday. The Kiwi (NZD/USD), referred to by traders as the smaller cousin to the Aussie, slumped 0.55% to 0.7097 from 0.7135. Equity prices slipped while bond yields rose as investor risk sentiment soured. The Dollar was higher against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback was up 0.28% to 1.3462 (1.3427). USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) jumped 0.67% to 32.70 from 32.45. The benchmark US Ten-year Treasury bond yield settled higher to 1.37% from 1.32% yesterday. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose to -0.32% from -0.37%. Australia’s 10-year Treasury rate was unchanged at 1.25%.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD steady, RBA to keep rates on hold, delay taper?

USD holds mild gains, EUR, GBP flat, USD/JPY climbs. Summary: The Dollar held on to modest gains, finishing little changed with US and Canadian markets closed to celebrate Labour Day. Despite a surge in German Factory Orders in July, the Euro was flat at 1.1872 (1.1877). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a favoured gauge of the US currency’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ended at 92.20 from 92.13 yesterday. Ahead of today’s RBA monetary policy meeting, the Australian Dollar held steady, to 0.7438 (0.7458). The RBA will keep interest rates on hold, as widely expected. The timing of the Australian central bank’s taper prospects amidst a recent surge in Delta variant cases remains in question. Against the Yen, the Greenback edged up to 109.85 (109.70). Sterling slipped to 1.3835 from 1.3855 yesterday following the release of weaker-than-forecast UK Construction PMI for August. The Kiwi was last at 0.7135 (0.7155), down 0.18%. Asian and Emerging Market currencies were mixed. The USD/THB (Dollar – Thai Baht) ended flat at 32.45 while USD/SGD (Dollar – Singapore Dollar) rose to 1.3427 from 1.3412. US Treasury bond markets were closed. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last at -0.37% from -0.36%. UK 10-year Gilt rates were last at -0.69% (-0.67% yesterday). Australia’s 10-year Treasury yield was up 3 basis points to 1.25%.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

RBA tapers but extends QE, Delta to delay but not derail recovery

RBA kept with its tapering plan and announced to lower purchase of government securities at AUD 7B a week. But the program is extended until at least mid-February 2022, from mid November. At the same time, cash target rate is held at 0.10%. Target for April 2024 Australian government bond yield was also kept at 0.10%.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

RBA Sticks To Tapering Plans

In the euro area, ZEW economic expectations for September are released and will likely show a further loss of momentum ahead, in line with our expectations (see Big Picture – Delta delayed recovery, 6 September). In Sweden, the Swedish Debt Office (SNDO) is set to publish their monthly report on...
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Outlook Turns Outward After NFP Miss: RBA, ECB, BoC Rate Decisions Next

USD sank after non-farm payrolls report miss sapped Fed tapering bets. Domestic economic docket fairly light ahead, placing focus on other news. Key external event risk include the RBA, ECB and BoC rate decisions. US Dollar Reaction to Non-Farm Payrolls Data, Key Implications. The US Dollar weakened after Friday’s non-farm...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy