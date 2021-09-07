EUR/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bullish Above 1.1900
Set a buy-stop at 1.1880 and a take-profit at 1.1950. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800. Set a sell-stop at 1.1850 and a take-profit at 1.1750. Add a stop-loss at 1.1920. The EUR/USD pair declined on Tuesday morning as traders waited for the latest German economic sentiment and Eurozone GDP numbers. The market is also reacting to the recent American jobs numbers. It is trading at 1.1860, which is slightly below last Friday’s high of 1.1904.www.dailyforex.com
