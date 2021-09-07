EUR/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bullish Above 1.1900

This week opened like last week closed, as the EUR/USD continued to correct lower towards the 1.1770 support level, the lowest in more than two weeks. It is stable around 1.1810 as of this writing. I mentioned a lot in the technical analysis about the importance of the 1.1800 level to separate the two trends. The recent recovery of the currency pair suffered a setback due to a group of local and international factors that left the prospects for the euro dependent on the market's appetite for the dollar during the coming period. The EUR/USD fell for four out of five days last week as repeated bouts of risk aversion in global markets increased demand for the US currency and weighed on the EUR.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO