EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Pulls Back from 200 Day EMA

The CAC Index fell on Tuesday to slice through the 50-day EMA and go looking towards the uptrend line. The uptrend line has been very reliable over the last several months, so it will be interesting to see whether it holds going forward or not. The market is likely to continue seeing interest in this general vicinity, so if we can continue to hold not only that uptrend line but also the 6600 level where it slices through, then it is very likely that we will continue to see buyers.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO