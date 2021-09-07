EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Pulls Back from 200 Day EMA
The Euro fell during most of the trading session on Monday, as the 200 day EMA has offered a somewhat significant resistance barrier. Nonetheless, this is a market that I think will continue to go back and forth in this general vicinity, trying to convince traders that it wants to go higher. At this juncture, we are probably a little overbought, but that is not overly surprising considering just how bullish we had been. Furthermore, the Friday candlestick was of course a shooting star and that will attract a certain amount of attention in and of itself.www.dailyforex.com
