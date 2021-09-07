CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Starting out in the world of climate research- an undergraduate’s perspective

By Jamie Males
PLOS Blogs Network
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat attracted you to study geography and climate change?. I was initially attracted to my area of study through one of my secondary school Geography teachers. Discussions surrounding the promise of geoengineering schemes in relation to climate change action specifically piqued my interest. Through my undergraduate studies so far, this has developed into a more nuanced focus on climate risk management, as well as how an understanding of past climate change can aid in identifying future climate hazards.

latitude.plos.org

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Degradation of biobased plastics in the soil: Microbial community defies climate change

The idea of biodegradable plastics sounds good at first. However, very little is known about how they are degraded in the soil and how this is influenced by climate change. In two recent studies, soil ecologists at the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ) have shown which microbial community is responsible for degradation, what role the climate plays in this process, and why biodegradable plastics could still be problematic.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Birds are shapeshifting in response to climate change, researchers report

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Animals are changing their bodies to adapt to rising global temperatures. Among shape-shifters, birds are leading the charge. According to a new survey, published Tuesday in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution, bird species are altering their physiology -- growing bigger beaks or longer legs -- in response to climate change.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Change Management#Global Change#Geography
EurekAlert

NASA grant aids geography professor's climate research on dryland regions

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- New research by Indiana University professor Natasha MacBean, supported by a NASA grant, aims to better understand dryland ecosystems, which cover about 40 percent of the Earth's surface. Drylands support about 38 percent of the world's population but are sensitive to moisture availability. Continued climate change could...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
energynews.us

Medical journals: Climate change is world’s biggest health threat

CLIMATE: Editors of more than 230 medical journals sign on to an editorial calling climate change “the greatest threat to global public health” and telling lawmakers action can’t wait until after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. (Axios) ALSO:. • Nearly 1 in 3 Americans live in a county that saw...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

World’s most northern island and climate change’s role in floods

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Shifting pack ice has uncovered what is thought to be the world’s most northerly island, off the coast of Greenland. Scientists discovered the island by accident while on an expedition to collect samples on an island called Oodaaq that was previously thought to be Earth’s northernmost piece of land.
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
thecordovatimes.com

UAF researchers present Arctic climate change webinar

A new course on climate change in Arctic environments, with Rick Thoman of the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, is being offered online at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, for the general public. Thoman is the Alaska climate specialist for the Alaska Center for...
SCIENCE
The Daily Collegian

EESI EarthTalks to discuss climate-human-fire interactions and feedbacks

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Human activity and climate are causing the larger and more destructive fires burning across the globe, and at times humans, climate and fire interact in such a way that further fuels these wildfires. David McWethy, assistant research professor at Montana State University, will discuss climate-human-fire interactions and feedbacks in temperate ecosystems during a talk at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. The talk, which is free and open to the public, will take place via Zoom.
ENVIRONMENT
World Bank Blogs

Tackling biodiversity loss to achieve green, resilient, and inclusive development

Mari Pangestu represented the World Bank at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress in September 2021, speaking at a high-level dialogue on Unlocking a Nature-Smart Recovery from the pandemic and also an event recognizing the progress made on climate and nature through the One Planet Summit. This blog was originally published as an open letter to the IUCN Congress on September 4.
AGRICULTURE
PLOS Blogs Network

Promoting Open Science in COVID times: An Opportunity to build Trust among Researchers and the Public in Global Health

Open Science is the technology that enables trust-building among the researchers and the public. It allows the percolation of technical, scientific information, data, and research outputs to the general population (Open Access), which in turn, allows broader exploration (Open Data) of research methodology and findings among all the stakeholders (Open to Society). In 2009, Nilsen described Open science as the extent that makes “everything—data, scientific opinions, questions, ideas, folk knowledge, workflows and everything else—available as it happens publically.”
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Rethink 'cost-benefit analysis' to tackle climate crisis

In a new paper, a group of leading researchers and policy experts argue that improving and enriching existing policy analysis methods – including costs and benefits among multiple other factors such as uncertainty, resilience and a better understanding of innovation – would lead to better decisions. It addresses the recent...
ENVIRONMENT
Futurity

Textbook wording may sap certainty about climate

Textbook wording that portrays climate change information as uncertain can influence how middle and high school students feel about the information, a study suggests. The study has implications for how teachers can prepare students to face misinformation about climate change. “I thought students’ knowledge or social norms surrounding climate change...
ENVIRONMENT
PLOS Blogs Network

Strategic and Systematic Approach to Research Collaborations

Authors: Abiola Isawumi & Lydia Mosi | West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens, Department of Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology, University of Ghana | isawumiabiola@gmail.com, lmosi@gmail.com. Prologue. Collaboration is essential in any field and it helps increases the impact of your research and extendsyour network, and having...
SCIENCE
Cornell University

NSF grants $2.5M for seagrass, marine ecosystem research

Seagrass – the ocean’s critical first line of coastal filters to stabilize the marine environment – now dies at a rapid pace and its demise from wasting disease only gets worse with a warming climate. To seek solutions, the National Science Foundation’s Division of Ocean Sciences and Environmental Biology awarded...
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Species in polar regions hard hit by climate change

Many species will become extinct as a consequence of global warming. This is the prediction of a mathematical model developed at Linköping University, Sweden, presented in Nature Communications. The simulations show that climate change will have a particularly large impact on ecosystems in polar regions, mirroring changes that can already be seen in the natural world.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Animals ‘Shapeshift’ to Cope with Warming Climate: Study

If you think ‘shapeshifting’ is a superpower that only a few like Mystique from X-Men possesses, think again. Based on Allen’s rule, a new study deciphered how warm-blooded animals are adapting to a warming climate. And the answer was shape-shifting!. In the 1870s, renowned American zoologist Joel Allen formulated an...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Researchers calculate the cost of restoring Australia's degraded ecosystems

The health and diversity of Australian ecosystems are in decline. The environment is under mounting pressure from land clearing, altered fire regimes and invasive species. Australian ecosystems are also extremely vulnerable to climate impacts with extreme temperatures and fires expected to become more frequent and more severe. Australia's environmental legislation...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy