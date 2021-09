Fans of Chevy Silverado pickups have been waiting for a revised front end since it came out in 2019. Universally panned, what added to its woes was an interior that was no match for the Ram pickup; also new in 2019. While 2022 Silverado interior shots have leaked here and there, we have not gotten a look at the new front, until now. So, is this new fascia better than the previous model’s?

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO