Transfer deadline day is here! Transfers have to be completed in the Premier League and everywhere else in England and Scotland by 11pm tonight, so we could see plenty of movement in the next few hours as clubs try to get their deals wrapped up.Cristiano Ronaldo is now officially a Manchester United player after passing his medical. Daniel James won’t be his teammate for long though and is set to join Leeds United for £25m. The biggest deal still in the pipeline is Jules Kounde’s move to Chelsea, though the Sevilla defender is by no means certain to complete a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 DAYS AGO