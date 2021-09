Floating above the map landscapes of 1860s Civil War battlegrounds are beautiful delicate images inspired by scientific photographs of the most deadly and devastating virus of the century—SARS-CoV-2—as well as images of other viruses. This recent series by Joyce Kozloff, titled “Uncivil Wars,” was on view last summer at the DC Moore Gallery, 535 West 22nd Street, NYC. Kozloff has returned to the theme of mapping and continues to pair the present and the past in her inventive dialectics focused on the fragility and arbitrariness of knowledge, whether that knowledge be cartographic or epidemiological.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO