Mountain Home, AR

Mountain Home superintendent to host Walk-In Wednesday

By Staff
KTLO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain Home Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jake Long will host a Walk-In Wednesday event Sept. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the district’s Administration Building to discuss various issues related to the back-to-school season; including the current mask resolution, school dress codes, facility needs, and any other pertinent topics. The Board of Education will also be present to engage in conversations from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

www.ktlo.com

